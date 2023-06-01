← Company Directory
The Petey Greene Program
    The Petey Greene Program recruits college student volunteers to provide academic support to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. The program emphasizes the importance of personal support and connection between tutors and students. Volunteers are motivated by the desire to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the criminal justice system. PGP provides training and education to volunteers and connects them with the broader movement for change. The program believes that improving educational access for incarcerated individuals is essential for promoting a more just society and that everyone deserves a chance to succeed.

    http://www.peteygreene.org
    2008
    96
    $10M-$50M
