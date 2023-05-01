← Company Directory
The Org Salaries

The Org's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United States at the low-end to $83,640 for a Software Engineer in Denmark at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Org. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$59.7K
Software Engineer
$83.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Org is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $83,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Org is $71,670.

