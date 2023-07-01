← Company Directory
The Ocean Foundation
    About

    The Ocean Foundation is a company that supports marine conservation initiatives by providing financial resources through grants and hosting projects. They collaborate with campaigns and opinion leaders and have resources available for any ocean conservation project. They have a global presence with grantees, partners, and projects on all continents. Their Board of Directors and staff have extensive experience in marine conservation philanthropy. Since 2003, they have spent over $84.1 million on marine conservation to protect habitats and species, build capacity, and promote ocean literacy.

    https://oceanfdn.org
    Website
    2003
    Year Founded
    51
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

