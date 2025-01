The Ninety-Nines is a non-profit educational organization founded in 1929 that supports women pilots in all areas of aviation. They offer flight training support, scholarship opportunities, mentoring programs, networking, webinars, publications, aviation education, and fun flying activities. The organization also preserves aviation history through their museums. The Ninety-Nines has a strong online presence on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Yelp, and Foursquare.