The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in United States at The New York Times Company ranges from $127K to $173K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The New York Times Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation $136K - $164K United States Common Range Possible Range $127K $136K $164K $173K Common Range Possible Range

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.4 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At The New York Times Company, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.4 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.40 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at The New York Times Company ?

