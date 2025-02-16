Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at The New York Times Company ranges from $170K per year to $382K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $255K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The New York Times Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.4 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At The New York Times Company, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.4 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.40 % annually )

