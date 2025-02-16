All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at The New York Times Company ranges from $170K per year to $382K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $255K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The New York Times Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director
$316K
$215K
$59K
$41.8K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At The New York Times Company, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)