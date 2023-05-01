← Company Directory
The Nature Conservancy
    The Nature Conservancy is a global organization that aims to protect and conserve lands, waters, and oceans for the benefit of all life. They have protected over 117 million acres of land and 5,000 miles of rivers worldwide, and operate over 100 marine conservation projects. They work in 76 countries and territories, using a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. Guided by science, they create innovative solutions to tackle climate change, conserve natural resources, and make cities more sustainable.

    http://www.nature.org
    1951
    5,432
    $1B-$10B
