← Company Directory
The Mosaic Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The Mosaic Company Salaries

The Mosaic Company's salary ranges from $37,896 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Spain at the low-end to $177,885 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Mosaic Company. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$90.5K
Data Scientist
$178K
Sales
$37.9K
Software Engineer
$111K
Technical Program Manager
$161K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Mosaic Company is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Mosaic Company is $110,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Mosaic Company

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Facebook
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources