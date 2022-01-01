← Company Directory
The MIL Corporation
The MIL Corporation Salaries

The MIL Corporation's salary ranges from $57,710 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $142,800 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The MIL Corporation. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$57.7K
Project Manager
$143K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The MIL Corporation is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The MIL Corporation is $100,255.

