The Mighty
The Mighty Salaries

The Mighty's salary ranges from $184,075 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $298,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Mighty. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
$184K
Software Engineering Manager
$299K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Mighty is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Mighty is $241,288.

