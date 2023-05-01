The Mather Group is a fast-growing, fee-only registered investment advisory firm that offers comprehensive financial planning services with a fiduciary duty to always act in the best interest of their clients. They do not hold brokerage licenses, are not compensated by selling products, and do not earn commissions. Their services include financial planning, retirement planning, tax planning, estate planning, and investment management. Their fees are always disclosed, and they work to mitigate any potential conflicts of interest.