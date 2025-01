The Lip Bar is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that aims to redefine beauty. They offer convenient and curated experiences for customers, taking the guesswork out of beauty. Founded in 2012 by Melissa Butler, The Lip Bar has received recognition from Byrdie, Refinery 29, and Allure. Their products are now available in 750 Target Stores, 500 Walmart Stores, and their Flagship Store in Downtown Detroit.