The Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Salaries

The Lion Electric's salary ranges from $58,895 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $89,453 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Lion Electric. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$58.9K
Product Manager
$89.5K
Project Manager
$73.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Lion Electric is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $89,453. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Lion Electric is $73,596.

