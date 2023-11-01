← Company Directory
The Life Properties
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about The Life Properties that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The Life Properties is a growing market leader in multifamily real estate, and has managed a diverse housing portfolio of apartment homes across the GA, TX, OH, AR, IN, KY, MO, and WI markets. Our team of top talent has focused on providing exceptional high-quality living and value for our residents. The Life Properties continues to strive for excellence by providing an elevated level of customer service and a remarkable transformation of properties acquired into thriving communities--featuring newly renovated interiors, exteriors, amenities, and landscaping.

    thelifeproperties.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for The Life Properties

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • Uber
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources