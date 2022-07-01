← Company Directory
The Ksquare Group
The Ksquare Group Salaries

The Ksquare Group's median salary is $31,376 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Ksquare Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$31.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Ksquare Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $31,376. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Ksquare Group is $31,376.

