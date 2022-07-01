Kaizen, a Tetra Tech company, offers an alternative approach to development.Kaizen's projects strengthen institutions and transform organizations in developing countries worldwide. Kaizen's services amplify the impact of many traditional donor assistance projects, and enable donors to reduce and eventually eliminate funding in targeted areas.Kaizen's services are unique in that they empower local entities to drive their own development efforts. Kaizen continues support for these efforts long after involvement in donor-assisted projects ends.