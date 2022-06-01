← Company Directory
The J.M. Smucker Co.
The J.M. Smucker Co. Salaries

The J.M. Smucker Co.'s salary ranges from $42,432 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $108,046 for a Sales at the high-end. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$42.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$72.1K
Sales
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The J.M. Smucker Co. is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,046. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The J.M. Smucker Co. is $72,138.

