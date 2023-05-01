← Company Directory
The Hillman Group
    • About

    Hillman Solutions Corp. provides hardware-related products and merchandising services in North America. Its products include hardware, fasteners, safety and caution products, wall hangings, face masks, gloves, and glasses, keys and engravings, and electrical, plumbing, and automotive products and accessories. The company sells its products under various brand names and serves hardware stores, home centers, mass merchants, pet supply stores, and other retail outlets, as well as industrial original equipment manufacturers. Hillman Solutions Corp. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    http://www.hillmangroup.com
    Website
    1964
    Year Founded
    4,212
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

