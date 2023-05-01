Hillman Solutions Corp. provides hardware-related products and merchandising services in North America. Its products include hardware, fasteners, safety and caution products, wall hangings, face masks, gloves, and glasses, keys and engravings, and electrical, plumbing, and automotive products and accessories. The company sells its products under various brand names and serves hardware stores, home centers, mass merchants, pet supply stores, and other retail outlets, as well as industrial original equipment manufacturers. Hillman Solutions Corp. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.