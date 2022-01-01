← Company Directory
The Guardian
The Guardian Salaries

The Guardian's salary ranges from $45,039 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $75,938 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Guardian. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.9K
Business Analyst
$62.5K
Data Analyst
$45K
Information Technologist (IT)
$68.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Guardian is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $75,938. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Guardian is $65,578.

