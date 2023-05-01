Greenbrier Companies designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, and Leasing & Management Services. The company offers a wide range of railcars, including conventional railcars, tank cars, double-stack intermodal railcars, and marine vessels. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as leasing and management services for a fleet of railcars. The company serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies.