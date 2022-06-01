← Company Directory
The General
The General Salaries

The General's salary ranges from $92,708 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $143,820 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The General. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Human Resources
$144K
Project Manager
$144K
Software Engineer
$92.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The General is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The General is $143,715.

