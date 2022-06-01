The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. is a licensed insurance agency that is a subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC) which is wholly owned by American Family Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance in many states throughout the country for over 50 years.The General® offers auto insurance for drivers that have had a history of driving violations or accidents, have not kept their insurance in force or have less than perfect credit. So, you can still find a good price for your auto insurance needs.