The GBS Group is an engineering, technical and software services business focused on large marine, rail, defense and commercial assets. GBS improves reliability, performance, and longevity of assets by providing a disciplined approach to solving our client’s hardest problems.The GBS Group specializes in reliability engineering, software application development, maintenance engineering and management, and technology insertion for wireless, health monitoring systems. We serve the passenger rail, defense, energy and construction markets, primarily. Our engineers, computer software professionals, and reliability consultants provide technology solutions that improve the bottom line for owners of complex systems.