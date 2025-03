The Flowr Corporation is a global cannabis company based in Toronto that cultivates recreational and medicinal cannabis in Canada, Europe, and Australia. They have a purpose-built indoor cultivation facility, an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site, and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. Their subsidiary, Holigen, is licensed to cultivate in Portugal and Australia to meet global medicinal cannabis demand. The company aims to be the top choice for consumers and patients and operates responsibly in regulated industries and consumer goods.