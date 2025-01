The First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, commercial and consumer loans, real estate construction and acquisition loans, and financial and wealth management services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. It operates 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana.