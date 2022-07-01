← Company Directory
The Farmer's Dog
The Farmer's Dog Salaries

The Farmer's Dog's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $211,050 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Farmer's Dog. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $194K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$211K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Farmer's Dog is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Farmer's Dog is $194,000.

