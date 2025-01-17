← Company Directory
The Estée Lauder Companies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

The Estée Lauder Companies Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Panama at The Estée Lauder Companies ranges from PAB 51K to PAB 71.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Estée Lauder Companies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PAB 55.2K - PAB 64.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PAB 51KPAB 55.2KPAB 64.2KPAB 71.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at The Estée Lauder Companies to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PAB 30K+ (sometimes PAB 300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at The Estée Lauder Companies?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at The Estée Lauder Companies in Panama sits at a yearly total compensation of PAB 71,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Estée Lauder Companies for the Project Manager role in Panama is PAB 51,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Estée Lauder Companies

Related Companies

  • Kohl's
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Rakuten
  • Macy's
  • The Home Depot
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources