The Economist
The Economist Salaries

The Economist's salary ranges from $43,009 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $194,947 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Economist. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$108K
Sales
$98.5K
Software Engineer
$43K
Software Engineering Manager
$195K
UX Researcher
$91.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Economist is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,947. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Economist is $98,500.

