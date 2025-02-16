← Company Directory
The D. E. Shaw Group
The D. E. Shaw Group Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Canada at The D. E. Shaw Group ranges from CA$103K to CA$141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The D. E. Shaw Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$111K - CA$132K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$103KCA$111KCA$132KCA$141K
Common Range
Possible Range

CA$223K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At The D. E. Shaw Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at The D. E. Shaw Group in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$140,639. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The D. E. Shaw Group for the Business Analyst role in Canada is CA$102,728.

