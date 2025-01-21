← Company Directory
The Co-operators
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The Co-operators Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at The Co-operators ranges from $36.9K to $50.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Co-operators's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$40K - $47.5K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$36.9K$40K$47.5K$50.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at The Co-operators?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at The Co-operators sits at a yearly total compensation of $50,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Co-operators for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $36,916.

