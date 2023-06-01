← Company Directory
The Cleveland Foundation
    The Cleveland Foundation is a community foundation established in 1914, with assets of $2.5 billion and annual grants of over $100 million. They improve the lives of residents in three counties by building community endowment, addressing needs through grantmaking, and providing leadership on vital issues. Their program areas include Arts & Culture, Economic & Workforce Development, Education, the Environment, Leadership Development, Neighborhood Revitalization & Engagement, and Youth Development.

    http://clevelandfoundation.org
    1914
    126
    $10M-$50M
