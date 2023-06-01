← Company Directory
The Chautauqua Center
    The Chautauqua Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides healthcare in underserved areas. They offer care on a sliding fee scale and operate under a governing board that includes patients. They were recognized as a Patient Centered Medical Home in 2017 and served close to 10,000 patients in 2019, generating over $16m for the local economy and supporting 174 local jobs. They were recognized by the HRSA in three categories of achievement in 2020 and received the Economic Development Award from the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce.

    tcchealth.org
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

