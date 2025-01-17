← Company Directory
The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in United States at The Carlyle Group ranges from $425K to $595K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Carlyle Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$460K - $535K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$425K$460K$535K$595K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at The Carlyle Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at The Carlyle Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $595,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Carlyle Group for the Investment Banker role in United States is $425,000.

Other Resources