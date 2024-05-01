The CARIAN Group (“CARIAN”) is a New Jersey-based WBE professional services firm providing Program/Project Management, Construction Management, PMO, Project Controls, Risk Management, and Data Analytics services. CARIAN’s team of experienced professionals provides consulting expertise in setting up capital program portfolios, program and project delivery, and implementing organizational best practices for our customers. As a diverse supplier, we are proud of our commitment to providing an inclusive culture for women, veterans, and underrepresented minorities. Our talented and diversified staff offers sustainable solutions to your most pressing business needs.