The Brattle Group
The Brattle Group Salaries

The Brattle Group's salary ranges from $100,000 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $181,560 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Brattle Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Management Consultant
Median $100K
Data Scientist
$182K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Brattle Group is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Brattle Group is $140,780.

