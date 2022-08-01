The Bouqs Company is an online flower retailer founded by John Tabis and Juan Pablo Montúfar that delivers flowers and plants fresh from eco-friendly, sustainable farms to doorsteps nationwide. Tabis, a brand and strategy executive formerly with Disney, and Montúfar, a third-generation farmer, started The Bouqs Company in November 2012 to radically disrupt the $100B global floral industry through a modern brand, responsibly-sourced flowers and a vertically-integrated supply chain. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA, The Bouqs Company connects farms and florists with consumers, and disrupts the traditional supply chain by eliminating unnecessary stops along the way. In turn, this model enables a superior product and redefines the experience and economics for both consumers and producers alike.