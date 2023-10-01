← Company Directory
The Body Shop
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The Body Shop Salaries

The Body Shop's salary ranges from $33,384 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Australia at the low-end to $68,340 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Body Shop. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$68.3K
Customer Service
$33.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Body Shop is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $68,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Body Shop is $50,862.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Body Shop

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources