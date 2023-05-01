← Company Directory
The Block
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The Block Salaries

The Block's salary ranges from $203,975 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $402,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Block. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $366K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$204K
Software Engineering Manager
$402K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Block is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Block is $366,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Block

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources