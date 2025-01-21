← Company Directory
The Bay
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

The Bay Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Thailand at The Bay ranges from THB 441K to THB 614K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Bay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 472K - THB 556K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 441KTHB 472KTHB 556KTHB 614K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at The Bay?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at The Bay in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 614,086. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Bay for the Business Analyst role in Thailand is THB 440,882.

