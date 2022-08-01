← Company Directory
The Basement
The Basement Salaries

The Basement's salary ranges from $140,544 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in United Arab Emirates at the low-end to $150,750 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Basement. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$141K
Software Engineer
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Basement is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Basement is $145,647.

