The AES Corporation
The AES Corporation Salaries

The AES Corporation's salary ranges from $14,984 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Brazil at the low-end to $190,742 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The AES Corporation. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Accountant
$191K
Business Analyst
$15K
Business Development
$113K
Data Scientist
$185K
Software Engineer
$84.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The AES Corporation is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,742. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The AES Corporation is $112,700.

