Thankful is a cutting-edge AI company transforming customer support for leading brands. We offer a suite of AI-powered products, including an AI Customer Support Agent that works just like a human agent in text-based channels (email, SMS, chat) to resolve customer support requests. Thankful is so adept at solving problems such as returns, exchanges, order tracking, missing packages, and 50+ other actions, end-users believe they’re interacting with a human.