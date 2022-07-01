← Company Directory
Textio
Textio Salaries

Textio's salary ranges from $90,450 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $244,215 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Textio. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Customer Service
$170K
Recruiter
$90.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$244K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Textio is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,215. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Textio is $155,174.

