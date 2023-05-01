← Company Directory
Texas Health Resources
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Texas Health Resources Salaries

Texas Health Resources's salary ranges from $124,375 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $199,000 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Texas Health Resources. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Science Manager
$199K
Software Engineer
$124K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Texas Health Resources is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Texas Health Resources is $161,688.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Texas Health Resources

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources