Texas Health Hospital Rockwall is a community-focused hospital located in Rockwall, Texas. They offer high-quality care with compassion and personal attention. The hospital has 60 inpatient beds and a variety of physician practices, including a Women's Imaging and Breast Center and a bariatric clinic. They also have a separate full-service emergency room. The hospital is currently undergoing a $91 million expansion project to bring additional services and facilities to the community.