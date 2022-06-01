← Company Directory
Texas Capital Bank
Texas Capital Bank Salaries

Texas Capital Bank's salary ranges from $76,500 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker at the low-end to $185,070 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Texas Capital Bank. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Business Analyst
$87.3K
Financial Analyst
$159K
Investment Banker
$76.5K
Product Manager
$155K
Software Engineering Manager
$185K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Texas Capital Bank is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Texas Capital Bank is $152,418.

