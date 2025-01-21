← Company Directory
Texas Association of School Boards
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Texas Association of School Boards Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Texas Association of School Boards ranges from $81.9K to $112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Texas Association of School Boards's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$88.7K - $105K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$81.9K$88.7K$105K$112K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Texas Association of School Boards to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Texas Association of School Boards?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Texas Association of School Boards in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $112,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Texas Association of School Boards for the Software Engineer role in United States is $81,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Texas Association of School Boards

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources