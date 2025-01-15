← Company Directory
Texas Association of School Boards
Texas Association of School Boards Salaries

Texas Association of School Boards's salary ranges from $89,760 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $97,013 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Texas Association of School Boards. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Analyst
$89.8K
Software Engineer
$97K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Texas Association of School Boards is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $97,013. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Texas Association of School Boards is $93,386.

