Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Salaries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's salary ranges from $38,289 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Croatia at the low-end to $154,225 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$152K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$109K

Product Design Manager
$154K
Program Manager
$149K
Project Manager
$127K
Property Manager
$88.7K
Software Engineer
$38.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is $118,040.

