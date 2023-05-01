← Company Directory
Tetrate
Tetrate Salaries

Tetrate's salary ranges from $132,600 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Spain at the low-end to $223,875 for a Solution Architect in Belgium at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tetrate. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$133K
Solution Architect
$224K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tetrate is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tetrate is $178,238.

